Supply Chain Sustainability

Sustainable Supply Chains: Regenisense Keynote

By Sophie Rice
October 22, 2024
Alexander Haw, Director of Regenisense Consulting, delivered a keynote discussion at Sustainability LIVE Dubai to explore sustainable supply chains

On 14 May, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its engaging event series by hosting a virtual conference that fostered connections between the leading sustainability and ESG leaders across the Middle East and Africa at Sustainability LIVE Dubai.

Throughout the day, internationally renowned industry experts shared their wealth of knowledge and equipped those who attended with invaluable insights into the field.

The event delved into some of the most prominent topics in the industry, including AI, supply chain sustainability and the energy transition.

Sustainability LIVE continues to help contribute to our efforts to reach net zero together and transform the idea of a greener tomorrow into a reality. 

During the day, Alexander Haw, Director of Regenisense Consulting, took to the virtual stage to explore the key strategies for enhancing supply chain sustainability across industries. 

Regenisense Keynote at Sustainability LIVE Dubai

At the beginning of his presentation, Alexander offers context on why sustainable supply chains are vital to the field today. 

He uses the example of the rapid loss of tropical forests and the overexploitation of commercial fish stocks to highlight the critical link between resource overuse and environmental degradation.

Alexander spotlights some alarming statistics to prove this point, explaining how “we are clearing 3.7 million hectares of tropical forest annually and 35% of commercial fish stocks are already overexploited and 57% are fully exploited. We've seen a massive decrease in biodiversity globally”.

The economic case for sustainability

Alexander highlights the importance of sustainability in creating long-term commercial viability as many organisations are beginning to become aware of the risks they face if they fail to minimise environmental damage.

For example, Alexander highlights that a report from CDP found 151 companies reported they had US$53bn worth of assets at risk from deforestation. 

He continues to discuss how changes in customer preferences are impacting the stability of supply chains, with a greater number of customers beginning to move towards consuming sustainable products. 

Increasing regulatory pressure is also resulting in organisations being unable to ignore the importance of integrating sustainability into its operations.

Alexander uses the example of new EU deforestation regulations to highlight this, warning how it can “create considerable complexity around sustainable sourcing”.

Regenisense's Alexander Haw on Sustainable Supply Chains at Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

A step-by-step approach

To overcome the concern many organisations may feel when starting its sustainability journey, Alexander suggests adopting a phased, pragmatic approach.

He explains how organisations need to identify the main sustainability challenges that are linked to its supply chains. 

Alexander points out that “supply chains are incredibly complicated".

He continues: “There are numerous issues at play at any one time. There's environmental issues. It's social issues. There's complexity around information and data. there are complexities around costs.” 

By doing so, he echoes his message of taking a phased approach to sustainability. 

In addition to this, Alexander explores the potential companies can unlock by utilising emerging technologies to gain a detailed understanding of its supply chain, such as geospatial analysis and genetic testing for seafood. These technologies provide clear visibility into the sourcing of material.

For example, genetic testing allows organisations to, as Alexander explains, “confirm absolutely what species of seafood is going into your product” and  “pinpoint what species you're selling or what species that you're procuring and where exactly that species resides”.

Building resilience through sustainable sourcing

Alexander highlights how sustainability enhances business resilience, explaining that companies that understand the environmental risks in its supply chains are better prepared for regulatory updates or climate shift changes.

He continues to explore how businesses can implement sustainability strategies successfully by adopting flexible approaches that are tailored to regional nuances.

“The kinds of environmental issues that you see in North America versus the ones you see in South Africa and Africa can be quite different,” he says. “And the expectations of stakeholders and the expectations of civil society vary.”

By doing so, organisations can meet local needs effectively. 

Concluding his keynote discussion, Alexander highlights how the complexity of sustainability in supply chains is a challenge that is worth tackling.

Businesses need to be open to innovation and engage meaningfully with the correct strategies, methodologies and technologies that are available. 

By starting small and utilising data to track progress, remaining adaptable and adopting the right mindset, Alexander highlights how organisations can integrate sustainability into its supply chain. 

