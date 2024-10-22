Sustainable Supply Chains: Regenisense Keynote

On 14 May, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its engaging event series by hosting a virtual conference that fostered connections between the leading sustainability and ESG leaders across the Middle East and Africa at Sustainability LIVE Dubai.

Throughout the day, internationally renowned industry experts shared their wealth of knowledge and equipped those who attended with invaluable insights into the field.

The event delved into some of the most prominent topics in the industry, including AI, supply chain sustainability and the energy transition.

Sustainability LIVE continues to help contribute to our efforts to reach net zero together and transform the idea of a greener tomorrow into a reality.

During the day, Alexander Haw, Director of Regenisense Consulting, took to the virtual stage to explore the key strategies for enhancing supply chain sustainability across industries.

At the beginning of his presentation, Alexander offers context on why sustainable supply chains are vital to the field today.

He uses the example of the rapid loss of tropical forests and the overexploitation of commercial fish stocks to highlight the critical link between resource overuse and environmental degradation.



Alexander spotlights some alarming statistics to prove this point, explaining how “we are clearing 3.7 million hectares of tropical forest annually and 35% of commercial fish stocks are already overexploited and 57% are fully exploited. We've seen a massive decrease in biodiversity globally”.

The economic case for sustainability

Alexander highlights the importance of sustainability in creating long-term commercial viability as many organisations are beginning to become aware of the risks they face if they fail to minimise environmental damage.



For example, Alexander highlights that a report from CDP found 151 companies reported they had US$53bn worth of assets at risk from deforestation.

He continues to discuss how changes in customer preferences are impacting the stability of supply chains, with a greater number of customers beginning to move towards consuming sustainable products.

Increasing regulatory pressure is also resulting in organisations being unable to ignore the importance of integrating sustainability into its operations.



Alexander uses the example of new EU deforestation regulations to highlight this, warning how it can “create considerable complexity around sustainable sourcing”.