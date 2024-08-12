Article
Sustainability

1 Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

By Georgia Collins
August 12, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit - One Month to Go
Just one more month to go until London's biggest sustainability event – Sustainability LIVE London – returns to the BDC on September 10 and 11, 2024

Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Discover the core themes for 2024

During the event, attendees will not only hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes but will also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions and problem-solve today’s challenges during eight panels and six workshops centred around eight core themes: 

Sustainability Strategies

Explore the most pressing challenges facing companies today and workshop practical solutions to help organisations implement effective sustainability strategies that create value for both business and society.

ESG Reporting

Attendees will discuss the significance of ESG and gain useful advice for firms looking to create and enhance their ESG programmes as well as manage ESG risks.

Net Zero

Discover the latest advancements in green technology, renewable energy and green finance, and hear from industry leaders sharing practical solutions to reduce carbon footprint and promote environmental stewardship.

Diversity & Inclusion

Advocating for and implementing DE&I in the workplace is a crucial component of effective people management. Learn how to develop a more inclusive, diverse and equitable organisation by learning best practices, effective techniques, and workable solutions.

Sustainable Supply Chains

Examine the difficulties and opportunities faced by businesses when attempting to promote sustainability throughout their supply chains. Hear from industry experts delivering workable solutions and instances of initiatives that have been successful in this area.

Sustainable Technology

Honour the extraordinary achievements and invaluable contributions of leaders in sustainable technology as they spearhead transformative initiatives that pave the way towards a sustainable future for generations to come.

AI in Sustainability

Find out how technology and AI are playing a significant role in advancing sustainability efforts. They offer innovative solutions to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practice.

Renewable Energy

Examine the most recent innovations and trends in the green energy field, the challenges associated with implementing and developing renewable energy sources, as well as the implications and potential outcomes for various economic sectors.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

