1 Week To Go – Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

By Georgia Collins
September 04, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London - One Week To Go
Just one week to go until we return to the BDC for Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on September 10 and 11 2024
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – in association with HH Global and Schneider Electric – is returning to the Business Design Centre to provide attendees with crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders through open unfiltered discussions.

Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will provide an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.

To discover the agenda, click here.

Panels & Workshops

During the event, those attending will not only be able to hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes, but also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions as part of eight panels and four workshops centred around:

  • Sustainability Strategies
  • ESG Reporting
  • Net Zero
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Sustainable Supply Chains
  • Sustainable Technology
  • AI in Sustainability
  • Renewable Energy

Networking 

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is the ultimate in-person event to network with some of the most influential minds, innovators, experts and leading organisations in the world.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage with other leaders in sustainability.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making. 

The awards – taking place at the end of day one – act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future. 

View the Shortlist

Key diary dates

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

