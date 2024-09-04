1 Week To Go – Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – in association with HH Global and Schneider Electric – is returning to the Business Design Centre to provide attendees with crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders through open unfiltered discussions.
Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will provide an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
To discover the agenda, click here.
Panels & Workshops
During the event, those attending will not only be able to hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes, but also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions as part of eight panels and four workshops centred around:
- Sustainability Strategies
- ESG Reporting
- Net Zero
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Sustainable Supply Chains
- Sustainable Technology
- AI in Sustainability
- Renewable Energy
Networking
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is the ultimate in-person event to network with some of the most influential minds, innovators, experts and leading organisations in the world.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage with other leaders in sustainability.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.
The awards – taking place at the end of day one – act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.
Key diary dates
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand