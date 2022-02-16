5 ways to close the gap in company sustainability progress

Be accountable, consistent and knowledgeable on sustainability goals

For a company to achieve its sustainability goals, it needs to track its progress and acknowledge responsibility for its actions, decisions, products, and policies. Directors are usually experts on their companies' financial performance, executive performance, or new investments but can be oblivious about the implications of climate change for these critical issues.

About 85% of boards in HBR's survey say they need to increase their climate knowledge. If you do not have an expert on the board or external climate advisers, or even a knowledgeable executive, consider a short-term advisory appointment or enrol in an educational program. You can also join a specialist organisation like Chapter Zero .

Invest more in climate solutions for sustainability

Studies show investing in climate solutions will also make companies more profitable in the long run. Some invest in physical solutions, such as greener infrastructure, climate-friendly technology, or the like and others invest in human resources. You can tie executive recruitment to climate knowledge and executive compensation to climate targets.

The Financial Times reported that the number of corporations linking bonuses and pay to sustainability goals doubled from 2019 to 2020. At least 35% of respondents say climate change is a formal requirement of their company's selection of a new CEO, and only 26% that climate change is integrated into executive performance metrics.

Change the perspective on sustainability regulations

Many companies instinctively shy away from regulations, but instead of seeing regulations as the enemy, look further and see how they can help your sustainability goals. Some might also help you understand the process clearer and act as guides.

On the other hand, business leaders should also be bold enough to encourage regulation worldwide to ensure emissions reduction goals are to be reached under the regulated parameter.