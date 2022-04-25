A dedicated school promotes supply chain sustainability

Ian Heptonstall, Director of Supply Chain Sustainability School , says: “When we first floated the idea of an online sustainability learning platform for the built environment industry, we were told it was unlikely that competing companies would collaborate, nor would people use an online training platform. But most of all, the supply chain was simply not interested in sustainability.”

Training businesses to become more sustainable

The school provides free online learning, which supplies around 50,000 registered employees with 3,000 resources and 400 virtual training sessions. It was also awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and Sustainable Development for its environmental and social support of its Members and Partners.

“A decade on and 50,000 people have trained through the School - last year alone we had over 100,000 e-learning downloads. We’re thrilled to receive a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development. I see it as thank you to all those people who have joined us to collaborate and drive real sustainable change across our industry,” says Heptonstall.

The school was co-funded by over 180 partner organisations and is delivered by a third-party sustainability consultancy, Action Sustainability. The leadership team is comprised of a school board of representatives from partner firms, which is responsible for financial decision-making and strategic planning.