Alphabet sees exponential growth in sustainable mobility

The rising rates of inflation is certainly a cause for concern as the electric vehicle (EV) industry looks to accelerate the transition to more sustainable modes of transportation.

Nevertheless, progress is mounting and Alphabet, home to leasing and mobility experts, shows that demand is increasing for alternative fleet vehicles.

“We exceeded our ambition of increasing the electrified vehicle share of new business by 31% last year”, says Markus Deusing, CEO, Alphabet International.

“We will continue our mission of raising awareness and demand for sustainable, greener fleet options and helping our customers make positive progress towards their ESG targets.”