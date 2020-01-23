Article
Sustainability

Astroscale’s space cleaning gets a boost from Tokyo

By William Girling
January 23, 2020
undefined mins
In a

In a press release, Japanese tech startup Astroscale shared news that it had received a US$4.5mn grant from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The grant, part of the city’s ‘Innovation Tokyo Project’, will assist Astroscale in developing its market-leading technology and fulfill its purpose of removing space debris to maintain Earth’s orbital sustainability. 

Pleased that Tokyo’s Government has realised the value in Astroscale’s project, Chris Blackerby, COO, is confident that the grant will allow the company to flourish. “To address the issue of space debris removal and mitigation it is necessary to both advance innovative technologies and cooperate on policy,” he said.

“The support provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government allows us to do both in order to further develop the business case for Astroscale services and build upon the great momentum we have been gaining in maturing the market.”

SEE ALSO:

A unique opportunity to clean up space

Based in Tokyo, Astroscale was founded in 2013 by CEO Nobu Okada. Recognised around the world as a unique and important project, the company has previously received a £4mn grant from the UK Government in 2018 and a further US$50mn from several other groups of Japanese investors the same year, including Mitsubishi and SBI Group (as detailed here).

Estimating that there are approximately 750,000 pieces of space debris orbiting the planet, which poses a serious threat to spacecraft entering/leaving Earth’s atmosphere, Astroscale is currently developing its first mission: End of Life Services by Astroscale – demonstration (ELSA-d).

Hoping to commence its initial operations in early 2020, the demonstration will consist of two spacecraft called a ‘Chaser’ and ‘Target’ respectively. Once in orbit, these spacecraft will then pull away and draw back to each other repeatedly, capturing debris in the process.

“The recognition of how to address the threat of space debris has changed drastically in the five years since Astroscale was founded,” said Okada. “Government officials and the private sector are now ready to support debris removal as a business.”

SustainabilityAerospace
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)