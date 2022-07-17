Aviation industry sets sights on a more sustainable future

Simulation as a key predictive tool

Manufacturers and industry leaders have faced long innovation cycles and now require a radical overhaul to digitally transform. It is vital that areas are identified where improvements can quickly be made to rapidly increase the energy performance of aircraft.

Engineering simulation opens possibilities to explore all the different options to define and identify the optimal configuration of a system or component. Essentially, simulation makes it possible to model a product and study the immediate impact of its physical attributes such as heat, shock, and stress related to overall operation and performance. Companies can then predict different operating scenarios, perform trade-off studies, and validate technological and digital choices faster.

Simulation removes the costly and long process of physical prototype manufacturing, a challenge that often slows down innovation. Simulation can act as a superpower and a key predictive tool for reducing development time and costs. Aviation industry leaders will be rewarded for their time to market of carbon-free aircraft, and utilising simulation will certainly improve their path to achieving these ambitious goals.



