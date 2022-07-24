Banyan: Modern infrastructure investment is unsustainable

Slowdown in sustainable infrastructure detrimental

A slowdown in sustainable infrastructure investment at this point would be detrimental to the targets set for net-zero emissions. Ultimately, it could well end up being a fatal blow to the global community’s pursuit of broader environmental goals, including the The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC’s) universally heralded 1.5°C target. If this were to happen, the worst effects of climate change would become largely unavoidable, which would ultimately cost lives.

So, the question becomes how do we improve the process for investing into sustainable infrastructure projects? Well, at Banyan Infrastructure, we have a few ideas that might just help. In fact, since our inception in 2018, we’ve already helped to deploy and manage over USD $1bn of capital towards sustainable infrastructure developments, including solar, energy efficiency, energy storage and more. Now, our attention is focussed on going even further, and faster.

As a business, we want to help to facilitate more sustainable infrastructure projects around the world. However, we understand that the long-standing complexities of the process often make this difficult. As previously mentioned, investment in sustainable infrastructure is still largely dictated by a manual and inefficient set of processes which provides little flexibility or transparency to those on the other side of it.

Therefore, the sector would massively benefit from new, technology-driven solutions, which make the sustainable investment process more straightforward. Similarly, it’s important these solutions are accessible, intuitive and fully transparent - which in turn significantly helps to inform decisions around risk.

We created Banyan to facilitate transparency and increase accessibility. Our technology-led system provides dynamic online checklists and scorecards, approval-based workflow automation, a centralised data vault sync and a self-service client portal to help streamline the sustainable infrastructure investment process. All in all, our platform has been purpose-built to meet the modern demands of project finance and sustainable infrastructure teams.

With our solution, major sustainable infrastructure projects can benefit from automated contractual compliance. The innovations in technology have allowed our platform to help to provide loans originated at a higher velocity, serviced at a lower cost, and syndicated with greater liquidity. As such, the system is helping to both simplify, and optimise the mechanisms needed to continue financing the switch to green infrastructure.

The world increasingly needs tools like Banyan, which enable project financiers, who traditionally take less technical risks on more mature technologies, to get comfortable with exploring and entering new markets. Increasing efficiencies in areas like solar and energy efficiency while freeing up funding capacity will allow investors to allocate more time towards exploring new areas like green hydrogen and carbon capture. If this were to happen, the infrastructure industry could finally begin to make good on its promises of cutting carbon emissions, which would benefit us all.