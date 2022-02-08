Big commitments and solar lead define India’s energy outlook

One of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India is still a bit behind in terms of being green.

It is, however, among the many countries to have made significant commitments towards the 2030 Global Development Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement. However, on the Global Green Economy Index (GGEI), it places 68th out of 80 countries.

A lot is made of India’s coal-burning, but viewing the economy through that lens is not hugely fair on such a large developing economy.

How committed is India to making the world greener?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often talked about the need to make India's economy cleaner and greener. He echoed the same message during the recent World Economic Forum at Davos, during which he said India would soon launch the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) initiative", showing that the country does commit to combating climate change. But how far has it worked towards fulfilling them?