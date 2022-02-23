BizClik Media Group launches its first Sustainability LIVE

The long-awaited Sustainability LIVE takes place today at Tobacco Dock, London. The team at BizClik Media Group has been preparing to open its doors to leaders from across the globe, as speakers or attendees at the event.

Sustainability LIVE will host various stages and provide insights from some of the leading organisations as they divulge their sustainability strategies and practices from the past few years. Following the most significant event of the 2020s, COP26, we will find out how businesses will reach net-zero carbon emissions, through initiatives such as renewable energy sourcing, supply chain transparency, and we’ll also take a look at the all-important environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies of companies.



Glen White, Chief Executive Officer of BizClik Media Group, says, “I expect to see a showcase of the sustainability strategies of the world’s biggest companies, directly from their sustainability practitioners. In particular, net-zero, decarbonisation strategies, sustainable supply chains, and circular economies will be high on the agenda, as well as tackling areas like social equality and racial equity.”



“With almost 5,000 people registered to attend the first-ever sustainability event hosted by BizClik is a testament to how serious companies and executives are taking the future of sustainability in 2022.”

