BMG prepares for the hybrid Sustainability LIVE conference

Software is critical for supply chain sustainability

Software has become a critical enabler of sustainability in the supply chain, with many organisations adopting supply chain risk management tools to find weak spots in their operations.

Avetta provides transparency to businesses through its risk management software offerings, comprised of solutions that analyse health and safety, improve workforce management, and even provide critical sustainability and environmental, social, governance (ESG) data, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) insights.

﻿﻿Kao Data is powered by renewable energy

The company’s leadership team provides over 100 years of combined experience in data centres, Kao Data is implementing exciting sustainability initiatives and is pioneering new systems.

Kao Data is well-positioned to support the sustainable development of the technology industry, specifically, data centres. The firm shows its sustainability commitment throughout its operations as it is powered by 100% renewable energy and it was the first data centre company to implement hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel for its backup generators.

﻿Media Partner: ﻿﻿Climate Partner

Sustainability LIVE is now carbon neutral!

ClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: we combine individual consulting with cloud-based software that is unique to the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions and communicate their climate actions through our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with various technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 350 employees are spread across offices in Munich, Berlin, Essen, London, The Hague, Vienna, Milan, Zurich, Stockholm, Boston and Paris. We work with more than 4,500 companies in 35 countries.