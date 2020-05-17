Centrica and SSE commit to EV fleets by 2030

Two of the UK’s largest energy suppliers, Centrica and SSE, have announced plans to switch to fleets of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

The companies have joined The Climate Group’s global EV100 initiative, along with the facilities services company Mitie.

“With demand for clean transport on the up, energy companies are looking to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure as the next frontier of investment in the clean and flexible energy system – and there are huge business opportunities for those who get ahead first,” commented Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group.

“These companies are sending a clear message that the direction of travel for transport is electric, inspiring their staff and customers to follow – every major business must do the same.”

“The direction of travel for our fleet is clear and we’re proud to be supporting our customers and the wider industry as we continue to understand the implications of EV roll out at scale,” stated James Rushen, Group Head of Environment at Centrica.

“With a global network of over 15,000 engineers and technicians, and expertise in designing and managing energy solutions through Centrica Business Solutions, I believe we are uniquely positioned to help other businesses make the shift to a transport system that is cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient.”

SSE has also pledged to double its energy productivity by 2030 against a 2010/11 baseline.

“Decarbonisation is at the heart of what we do and low carbon emissions from transport is critical if the UK is to meet its Net Zero targets,” said Brian McLaren, Director of Group Change at SSE.

“As a major fleet operator and property occupier across the UK and Ireland, the commitments being made through EV100 and EP100 are in line with SSE’s ambition to deliver low carbon infrastructure in a sustainable way.”