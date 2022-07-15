Climate change risk assessments are vital, says Gartner

Invest in climate change adaption

Scenario planning is a crucial part of the process, as it highlights key elements of a possible future and helps draw attention to the key factors that will drive future developments. “For example, in a future that includes raw material scarcity and trade uncertainty, organisations that rely on more resilient inputs such as drought resistant crops can gain a competitive advantage,” says Wheatley.

Despite this, only 19% of surveyed companies are using digital technology to help understand climate change risks. However, of those organisations that are using technology, 85% are utilising predictive analysis, which suggests that the majority of them are quick to appreciate its benefits.

Examples of tools that could be used include geospatial analysis, drones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities such as ecological simulations. Many organisations are also partnering with external consultants to help model scenarios.

Wheatley explains, “Investments in climate adaptation require a certain level of foresight. An increasingly popular tool is the shadow carbon price, which applies a notional cost to greenhouse gas emissions, effectively translating a future risk into a present-day operational cost that attracts the attention of business leaders.”

“For those organisations that are not using digital technology, it is unclear what information is being used to help model scenarios and to identify and assess risks. CSCOs should ensure that this blind spot is not overlooked,” concludes Wheatley.

