Deloitte Accelerators Help to Streamline CSRD Compliance

Deloitte and Workiva expand their existing alliance

Helping clients with financial digital transformation, Deloitte and Workiva enable CFOs, controllers and finance and compliance professionals to reduce risk, drive operational efficiency and expand business growth.

Together the two provide a collaborative reporting platform to achieve reporting and compliance functionalities that are automated, auditable and repeatable.

"The demand for a comprehensive and dynamic platform to manage ESG reporting and other regulatory compliance activities continues to grow alongside the expanding global regulatory environment and other government-led climate initiatives," said Dina Trainor, a Managing Director and ESG Controllership Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Expanding on their ESG accelerators, Deloitte and Workiva have released four new sustainability-focused accelerators to help organisations streamline regulatory compliance activities required under the EU CSRD.

The new accelerators provide organisations with the tools to help enhance double materiality review, calculate financed emissions conduct regulatory gap assessments and track related workflows.

"Deloitte's latest accelerators on the Workiva platform can help organizations to more easily untangle and report on complex and sometimes overlapping ESG reporting rules. Our goal continues to focus on helping companies meet their reporting obligations, reinforce stakeholder confidence in their commitments to responsible practices and foster a more sustainable future for society,” added Dina.