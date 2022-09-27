Deloitte launch sustainability and climate programme

Deloitte has launched a global sustainability and climate learning programme to develop the skills and capabilities its workforce needs to help tackle climate change.

The accountancy firm will make the learning programme available to its 415,000 employees, to enable them to guide clients as they define their climate strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, and meet regulatory requirements.

It follows the launch of Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy and learning programme last year, which educates employees on their own contributions to climate change and how they can make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 Deloitte employees have taken the training, 90% of whom said they planned to take actions to reduce their own climate impact.

"We are seeing increased demand for these services from our clients, who are seeking greater information and guidance on sustainability issues, approaches to addressing the climate crisis, and good corporate governance. Our Sustainability & Climate learning program will give our professionals the critical insights needed to expand their skillsets, grow their careers, and serve as trusted advisors to clients as they transform their organisations," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.