Deloitte launch sustainability and climate programme
Deloitte has launched a global sustainability and climate learning programme to develop the skills and capabilities its workforce needs to help tackle climate change.
The accountancy firm will make the learning programme available to its 415,000 employees, to enable them to guide clients as they define their climate strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, and meet regulatory requirements.
It follows the launch of Deloitte’s WorldClimate strategy and learning programme last year, which educates employees on their own contributions to climate change and how they can make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 Deloitte employees have taken the training, 90% of whom said they planned to take actions to reduce their own climate impact.
"We are seeing increased demand for these services from our clients, who are seeking greater information and guidance on sustainability issues, approaches to addressing the climate crisis, and good corporate governance. Our Sustainability & Climate learning program will give our professionals the critical insights needed to expand their skillsets, grow their careers, and serve as trusted advisors to clients as they transform their organisations," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.
Educating employees on climate change
Deloitte is hosting its first-ever Global Sustainability and Climate Learning Week from September 26 to September 30. Learning Week will be a multi-modal experience that offers Deloitte people a mix of live, on-demand and virtual opportunities for education, awareness, engagement, and action.
Both the learning programme and Learning Week build on the success of Deloitte's 2021 World Climate learning programme, which educates Deloitte people on their own contributions to climate change and empowers them to make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 professionals across the organisation took the digital training in its first year.
"All organisations are navigating the complexities of the climate crisis. To rise to this challenge and move from sustainability commitments to action, we must drive change through broad collaboration. Deloitte is uniquely positioned to bring sustainability fluency to our professionals, clients and supplier network. Together, we can reimagine the way we work—and build resilient organisations that are sustainable well into the future," says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate practice leader.