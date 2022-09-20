Article
Sustainability

Delta Airlines: Improving emissions with sustainable fuel

By Tilly Kenyon
September 20, 2022
undefined mins
As pressure mounts on the aviation industry to tackle climate change, Delta Airlines is moving towards a more sustainable fuel option

The environment has become one of aviation's top priorities and airlines globally are working constantly to limit their climate change impact, emissions and noise. But as the volume of air traffic (both passenger and cargo) has increased, overall emissions from aviation have risen too.

In 2020, Delta Airlines retired more than 200 aircraft and are replacing them with aircraft that are 25% more fuel-efficient than the models that are being replaced.

Creating a greener aviation industry  

Delta’s goal is to replace 10% of its jet fuel refined from fossil fuel with sustainable aviation fuel by the end of 2030. 

The company has recently announced a partnership with DG Fuels, to expand the availability of sustainable fuel, with a new low-emissions SAF, which is critical to achieving a more sustainable future for aviation. 

Under a new agreement, the low-emissions fuel company plans to establish a new SAF supply stream that could provide Delta with 385 million gallons of unblended sustainable aviation fuel, while helping to expand availability of SAF in the underserved marketplace.

“Achieving a sustainable future for travel will require us all to work together across industries and encourage innovations like DG Fuel’s new low-emissions SAF option. SAF is essential to our industry’s more sustainable future, and new supply chain streams will help ensure sustainable fuel becomes more available and affordable,” said Pam Fletcher, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer. 

Anticipated to begin delivery by the end of 2027, DG Fuels is planning to deliver 55 million gallons of SAF annually for seven years. The SAF will likely use timber waste, corn stover and cotton gin waste as feedstock and is expected to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emission by between 75%-85% compared to conventional jet fuel, which aligns with Delta’s goal as a founding member of the First Movers Coalition

SustainabilityAviationFlightsFuel
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)