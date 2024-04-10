CCBA's Diana Sibanda joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in May to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, Sustainability LIVE Dubai connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May. Those attending the event will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
To get your tickets, click here.
Diana Sibanda, Group Head of Sustainability at CCBA
A leader in ESG, sustainability and environmental science, Diana Sibanda is passionate about creating a positive impact through circular economy, decarbonisation, efficient energy use and conservation, resource use reduction, sustainable development of communities and economic inclusion.
In her role as Group Head of Sustainability for CCBA, Diana is the main advisor and guide on sustainability matters, driving the implementation of strategies to address environmental concerns including energy use, conservation, reduction of pollution, recycling, building and facility design and general education on sustainability.
Diana is also a graduate of Midlands State University Zimbabwe and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand