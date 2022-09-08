easyJet obtains IATA environmental certification

easyJet has committed to improving its overall environmental impact after receiving stage 2 certification in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Environmental Assessment programme, known as IEnvA.

A voluntary programme, the IEnvA is a globally recognised evaluation system designed to independently assess and help to improve the environmental performance of an airline and it is closely aligned to the international standard for the environmental management system ISO 14001.

Sebastian Mikosz, IATA Senior Vice President, Environment and Sustainability, said: “I am especially pleased that easyJet has partnered with IATA and trusts us to work with them to further improve their environmental management practices. easyJet’s recent full IEnvA Certification bears witness of a solid commitment to achieving environmental sustainability.

"Environmental sustainability is an existential challenge for the entire airline industry. IATA is proud to work with its member airlines, but also non-member airlines to introduce world-class environmental management practices to the aviation industry.”

How is easyJet addressing sustainability issues?

According to easyJet, the company has already eliminated more than 36 million single-use plastic items used on its flights. Its new crew uniforms are made from recycled plastic bottles, with around 45 bottles going into each outfit, which has the potential to prevent 2.7 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or in oceans over the next five years.

Last year, easyJet joined the UN-backed “Race to Zero”, committing to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and it has set an interim science-based carbon emissions intensity improvement target of 35% by 2035.

Jane Ashton, Director of Sustainability at easyJet, said: “We view sustainability as a holistic issue at easyJet, which ranges from mitigating our direct carbon emissions from flying to managing the broader impact from our operations.

“I’m really pleased to have achieved this first for a low-cost carrier worldwide, with the full IATA IEnvA accreditation further demonstrating easyJet’s continued commitment to continuously improving our environmental performance.”