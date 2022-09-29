Article
Sustainability

easyJet updates sustainability plans to cut carbon emissions

By Tilly Kenyon
September 29, 2022
undefined mins
easyJet will transition its sustainability investments away from offsetting and instead, it will focus on achieving a new net-zero 2050 roadmap

easyJet has updated its sustainability plans, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 35% by 2035, with a shift away from offsetting.

The airline said its target has been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), "making easyJet the first low-cost carrier worldwide to have announced this".

The announcement sets out the next phase on the company’s journey to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It will focus on new technology with the ambition to achieve zero carbon emission flying across the entire fleet in the long-term.

A number of initiatives include more use of sustainable aviation fuel and plans to become an early adopter in zero carbon emission aircraft “when the technology is available and commercially viable”.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “Challenging the status quo is in easyJet’s DNA. Today, we’re the first airline to outline an ambitious roadmap in which zero carbon emission technology plays a key role to take us to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. And 82% of the British public agree with us, believing that zero carbon emission flying is the best approach to truly decarbonise aviation.

By implementing our roadmap step by step in the years to come, we’re committed to ensuring there is a sustainable future of aviation for the benefit of the next generation and our planet.”

Creating a greener aviation industry 

The announcement comes as new research by the airline has revealed that over three-quarters of the public (76%) think that companies need to urgently set out how they will achieve net-zero this century and demonstrate how they are operating more sustainably. The same study showed that 82% of Brits think that zero carbon emission flying, for example on hydrogen aircraft, is the best option to truly decarbonise aviation.

easyJet is already working with partners across the industry, including Airbus and Rolls-Royce on several dedicated projects to accelerate the development of zero carbon emission aircraft technology.

SustainabilityFlightsEnergyFuel
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)