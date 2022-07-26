Economic disruption could hamper sustainability efforts

The survey identified the most selected areas that CEOs and CFOs will likely cut first in the face of continued economic disruption. With 39% of the share of votes, investments for improved sustainability and reduced environmental impact was identified as the second most likely area to face cuts after mergers and acquisitions.

Forty-six percent of CEOs and CFOs said spending on workforce and talent development would be the last area to cut, and 45% of respondents said they would cut digital investments last. Technology investments are also the least likely first cut, with just 23% of respondents placing it in their top two.

“Despite the cost, companies are turning to digital investments to improve efficiency and protect margins,” said Rathindran. “According to Gartner’s 2022 FinTech Bullseye Report, companies that implement blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital twin technologies see improvements in reporting ability, performance optimisation, and workforce efficiency. Implementing digital in a way that boosts the productivity of workers, assets, and working capital will be a necessity going forward.”

Although talent and workforce development was the top pick to protect from cuts, a third of respondents also rated it as one of the first areas to cut.

“This is likely due to differences by industry, because companies in service-based industries are most likely to reduce their investments due to the high proportion of labour costs,” said Rathindran. “Meanwhile, product-based industries protect these investments as a source of advantage, helping them to maximise human capital.”