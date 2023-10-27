Exclusive Video: A supply chain fireside chat with Suez

Recognised as a specialist organisation in the environmental sector, Suez is on a journey to innovate and improve the global approach to sustainability. With more than 40,000 employees across 40 countries, the company provides more than 37 million people with sanitation services and assists the product of 3.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy.

With customers across the UK business landscape, such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Arla, Yorkshire Water, and Biogen, its team delivers assurance for wastewater management, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Joining Scott Birch, CCO at BizClik, on stage at Sustainability LIVE London, Adam Read, Chief Sustainability Officer & External Affairs at Suez, talks through the company’s efforts in a fireside discussion.

Getting teams on board with sustainability

One of the initial topics discussed on stage was that of personnel and their ability to understand the values of the business and the impact it intends to have. According to Read, the crucial part of this is time; providing them with an environment that allows them to learn and understand sustainability.

“So I've got 6,000 staff, I've got 300 champions. I'd love to get 6,000 champions, but I might not have the budget and we might not get the job done, because it can be a distraction for some critical frontline staff. Let's remember, I've got a thousand people that collect bins,” says Read.

“Creating time and space for them to be sustainability champions isn't always easy. And so they're the last. I wouldn't say we're leaving them, but they're the last group that we target. We need to give them information. We need to showcase what we're doing because some of them are very, very keen, but we don't want to drag them through a journey that perhaps they're not ready for at the moment.”

This represents the strategic approach to sustainability commitment that is adopted by Suez as it ensures not only leadership is at the forefront of sustainability. By working with true advocates the aim is for knowledge and evangelism to trickle down to the staff on the ground.

Continuing this conversation, Read explains: “ They're doing it because they want to. And I think for us it was about starting with that desire and recognising that people with an interest are the ones that you can motivate quickly. So it's not about the money, it's not about giving them lots of training.”

