EY Canada buys sustainability consulting firm AFARA

EY Canada has acquired sustainability consulting firm, AFARA , to deepen existing resources and expertise in sustainability, and environment, social and governance (ESG) services.

The company has been providing ESG and sustainability services for nearly 20 years, and now with AFARA joining the EY-Parthenon practice, the firm will provide clients with enhanced end-to-end services that address the increasing ESG challenges organisations face today.

Businesses around the world are now embracing societal change and sustainable development as road maps to long-term success — and we are excited to play a role in that journey. At the end of the day, sustainability is everybody's business. With AFARA, we look forward to helping clients build resilient, sustainable companies and economies, while furthering the energy transition," says Kent Kaufield , Chief Sustainability Officer and ESG Markets Leader at EY Canada.

Reducing carbon emissions

In 2021, EY delivered on its goal to became carbon negative globally, a significant step toward achieving its ambition of becoming net zero by 2025. And earlier this year, EY, in association with Hult International Business School, announced a fully accredited, free Masters in Sustainability for all EY people.