EY: Decarbonisation is Only Part of Automotive’s ESG Agenda

We’ve witnessed immense growth in sustainable initiatives across the European automotive sector over the past few years. The EU aside, the whole world is on a more sustainable trajectory as car makers assess their positions in climate change and take action, most notably in the form of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and innovation.

However, there seems to be a major emphasis on EVs when there remains an abundance of factors driving up the global temperature. And while automotive still accounts for 15% of the European Union’s (EU) emissions, there is more work to be done to bring down the rate of change and do so in a lucrative way.

During the period of 2006 to 2021, the earth has been relieved of much strain from the EU’s car manufacturing sector as it saw a 45% reduction in emissions. From 2012 to 2021, emissions from tailpipes decreased by roughly 22%, showing a remarkable improvement, yet still more work to be done. It’s also unclear whether these figures factor in shifts within the EU, for example, the UK’s exit from the institution.

EY’s Andrea Weinberger, Partner EY Sustainability for Automotive, and Craig Coulter, Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility, Strategy & Operations and Sustainability Leader, co-wrote an article that really sums up the state of Europe’s automotive sector and the focus for businesses when it comes to prioritising sustainability or profitability.

To address the point of sustainability becoming a burden on businesses, they explain that companies shouldn’t look at environmentally friendly practices as a hindrance of performance.

Here are some important points expressed by the pair (in a nutshell).