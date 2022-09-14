FIA and Siemens sign deal to improve race car sustainability
Global motorsport governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has selected Siemens as a key partner to help it improve sustainability in F1 and other racing championships.
Under the agreement, the FIA has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to support the FIA's sustainability efforts across all of its championships including F1.
The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will enable the FIA to design vehicles and regulations that will reduce energy consumption and emissions which will support the FIA in achieving its sustainability goals.
“As innovation and sustainability are two of the most important guiding principles of the FIA, we are pleased to welcome Siemens as an official supplier and to adopt their sustainable software solutions across our work on Formula 1 and other motorsport activities. Innovative collaborations such as this underline our commitment to becoming net zero carbon by 2030 and show how motorsport can be part of the solution to the challenges we face," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President.
Reducing the carbon footprint of the racing industry
According to the company, the use of Siemens Xcelerator enables remote operation and therefore reduced carbon footprint due to less travel. The adoption of this sustainable software aligns with the FIA Environmental Strategy 2020-2030 and will help achieve the Federation's goal of net-zero emissions in 2030.
“Motorsport and sustainability sound like a contradiction. But it can be done using the right technologies. If motorsport achieves carbon neutrality, any industry can. With this collaboration, we plan to influence public perceptions and promote sustainable mobility. We are delighted to be selected as an official supplier to help the FIA meet its sustainability goals,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.
This new initiative builds on previous collaborations and projects driving digital transformation at the FIA and applying Siemens’ expertise and innovation to help improve urban mobility, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability.
In 2019, the FIA and Siemens worked together to improve rally safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify dangerous locations for rally spectators. In 2020, Siemens helped FIA Member Clubs provide an evidence-based approach to advocate for the implementation of mobility policies.