FIA and Siemens sign deal to improve race car sustainability

Global motorsport governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has selected Siemens as a key partner to help it improve sustainability in F1 and other racing championships.

Under the agreement, the FIA has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to support the FIA's sustainability efforts across all of its championships including F1.

The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will enable the FIA to design vehicles and regulations that will reduce energy consumption and emissions which will support the FIA in achieving its sustainability goals.