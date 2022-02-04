Five turquoise organisations executives can learn from

The turquoise organisation - based on worker autonomy, strong leaders and harmony - is now going mainstream as success stories demonstrate its efficacy

In 2014, Frederic Laloux defined turquoise, or teal, organisations as the latest breakthrough in the human collaborative hierarchy, in his book “Reinventing Organizations”.

Laloux says they are characterised by self-management, an emphasis on wholeness, and the emphasis on evolutionary purpose within the organisation. To learn more about turquoise organisational culture, read our article on the best practices to turn your company teal.

Since the term has enjoyed renewed focus following the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the working environment, we wanted to lay out some big-name examples of turquoise organisations.