Ford charges into the EV market with new Mustang

On 13 February, Ford Europe announced that it would be releasing a comprehensive range of new EVs, including the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Dubbed by the company as a ‘new breed of Mustang’, the Mach-E features a 15.5” display with a Next Generation Ford SYNC system, several ‘driver assist’ technologies and Ford’s innovative E-Latch system, which allows quick access without a key or door handles.

Able to travel 370 miles from a full charge (estimated to take less than one hour), the Mach-E can accelerate from zero to 60 in less than five seconds and uses machine learning to acclimatise itself to the driver’s individual style and improve accordingly.

“Everything about Mustang Mach-E has been designed from scratch with the customer at its core,” said Roelant de Waard, VP of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford Europe. “Even the purchase and ownership experience is new. Mustang Mach-E is the first Ford that customers can order, configure, customise and even arrange delivery for - all online.”

Spearheading the EV revolution

Commenting on its corporate sustainability commitment, Ford states that the company is constantly “researching, evaluating and developing initiatives” that will create value and enhance its long-term goals linked to environmental preservation.

Initiating its ‘Go Electric’ roadshow at London’s Marble Arch, Ford is determined to provide potential customers with a unique and interactive experience that will assist the industrywide transition to EVs over petrol and diesel. Dedicated to the change, the company has scheduled 18 new electric models for release before the end of next year.

“We made a commitment to make electrification relevant and attainable for more drivers than ever before. By the end of 2020 we’ll have delivered on that commitment, with no fewer than 14 electrified vehicles in Europe, and 18 coming by the end of 2021,” said Stuart Rowley, President of Ford Europe.

“Our roadshow will help consumers understand that electrified vehicles are ready and waiting to slip seamlessly into their lives.”