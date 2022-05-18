Formula E pioneers complete sustainability in motorsport

“We always try to share our challenges. Also, I think it's very important to share what you've been doing well, but also what you've been struggling with because you learn a lot when you [overcome] challenges,” says Pallé.

“We are actually part of several [working groups] with other sports like the UNFCCC Sport for Climate Action Framework. We were called by the United Nations to actually draft the framework all together collaboratively.”

Formula E as a sustainability service

One of the key aspects of Formula E that differentiates it from any other sport, and that businesses can learn from, is its ability to develop its host cities for the better. The organisation is proud to leave countries with only positive impact as it develops long-term infrastructure that supports its events, but also the wider applications for its venues.

“We have made huge improvements from season one to season eight, where we are right now,” says Nacho Calcedo, Event Director of the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix.

He also explains that the setup of the event in each country requires a different approach to make it sustainable.