Global lessons for social impact assessment from a UK county

COVID-19; a period of social impact, and a period of social impact assessment

The pandemic has been a hectic period for all sectors, including the local and central governments. The common denominator boosts the relationship between the two.

"There's been a lot of, as you might imagine, reactionary procurement going on. We buy things that we never ever thought we would need to buy, like PPE, body bags, temporary mortuaries, and [other] things to protect the community. So it's been a real challenge for the whole of local government," Knowd says. "And if I'm honest, whenever there's a problem in the country, and nobody seems to know how to solve it, it tends to end up in the local government's sphere of responsibility."

"The relationship that we have with the central government is far, much stronger than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. We, as local government, had an opportunity to work with them and influence a lot of their policy direction," he says. "The national procurement policy statement came out last year from the government that sets out government priorities for public sector organisations whenever you are procuring."

The pandemic, in addition, served as a chance for all sectors to perform a social impact assessment on their process and performances. Knowd sees that both the businesses and the community show more tendency of wanting to do good things in communities than before.

"I think that was one of the benefits of the pandemic. People are far more appreciative of where they live, where they work, and what they can do to improve things."

Having social movements also adds value to the business from the perspective of the younger generations, who all data indicates are more morally, socially, and ethically conscious. However, with the pandemic, they might also be some of the most vulnerable.

"Coming out of the pandemic, there are some pretty obvious inequalities that we knew about before but have really been brought to the forefront," Knowd sayd. "Social value does give us an opportunity to try and address those things, particularly with relation to things like young people who I think have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

Seeing the actual impact of these social movements might not be as instant as most people think. Knowd says embedding social values into the many aspects of businesses is a journey instead of an overnight process.

"People obviously want quick results, quick outcomes, want to see tangible progress quite naturally, but social value doesn't happen overnight. It is a journey. Every organisation is different. Every category of spending that you work on is different," he says. "I think this is where the intelligence comes in in terms of strategically managing your procurement spend effectively."

Knowd believes that fundamentally, social value is about social, economic and environmental factors. Businesses are able to maximise those outcomes by using their influence through not only procurement but also sales, recruitment, or just any part of the business.

"Procurement is very important, but I also try to think diversely," says Knowd. "I'm currently working on a project called the County Durham Pound , to work collaboratively across organisations to better understand what social value might look like in the county.

“We are all serving the same customer, just through a different perspective or a different lens. So by collaborating, we've got a better chance of maximising social value outcomes."