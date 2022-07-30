Greening ICT: Collaboration at core of sustainable recovery,

As part of their commitment to future proof-recovery, governments worldwide have expressed their desire to ‘build back better’. To determine the success of government’s efforts to reboot post-pandemic economies alongside addressing the seismic challenges of climate change however, we should instead look to their desire to ‘build back greener’.





The good news is that by harnessing digital innovation across key sectors matched with a willingness to act, we still have time to avoid the worst-case scenarios and create a better tomorrow.





While there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution to combatting climate change, open dialogue and collaboration between policymakers, industries and stakeholders plays a crucial role in utilising and developing the innovation required to support goals leading toward a net-zero future. As outlined by the European Commission in 2020 "green investments will be a key driver of the recovery, not an obstacle to it" , and at Dell Technologies, we share in this understanding.





With many businesses joining the race to hit net zero, we recognise the need to act on both individual and collective responsibility is more important than ever. At Dell, we have long advocated for circular economy practices, working across our company to collaborate with cross-industry partnerships, non-profits and governments to build a range robust programs and initiatives to drive human progress and our part in this collective race.





Our commitment to accelerating the circular economy is key in our net zero journey. Since 2007 we have retrieved over 2.1bn pounds of used electronics and set up our our Asset Recovery Services to help businesses sustainably replace and recycle obsolete technology. Additionally, we are striving towards creating processes to retire and recycle any laptop, desktop, server, or accessory regardless of its branding. We have also seen major success in reducing our customers’ energy consumption by reducing the energy demands of our products by reusing e-waste from our own industry—like plastics and rare earth magnets. We now also offer extra services to minimise customer exposure to data security breaches, such as onsite data sanitisation and hard-drive shredding to physically destroy and recycle drives according to local guidelines.





To further demonstrate our commitment to taking proactive leadership in transforming the global electronics sector towards a full circular economy in 2030, we have cofounded a range of cross-industry partnerships, such as our Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP). CEP comprises of first-time experts, business leaders and global organisations who have an aligned vision and dedicated roadmap towards co-designing solutions and streamlining circular economy processes for electronics by 2030.