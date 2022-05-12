GRIDSERVE’s innovation catalyses electric vehicle adoption

A new forecourt shows EV charging is changing

The Buckinghamshire-based firm is heavily invested in EV infrastructure and is growing its provisions of charging stations across the UK. Its most recent forecourt opening took place in Norwich, UK—the home of Sustainability Magazine and other BizClik Media Group brands—and features high-powered vehicle charging to serve a City that could eliminate access to petrol and diesel cars.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE , says that the world is changing and the development of GRIDSERVE forecourts is connecting cities via electric transport and contributing positively to climate change.

“This decade is crucial for climate action and it’s vital that we deliver the solutions that will move the needle on climate change,” says Harper. “The widespread transition to electric vehicles, powered by sustainable energy, is a key part of what’s needed. Giving drivers the confidence to switch to an electric vehicle and enabling a widespread transition away from fossil fuel vehicles is a central aim of our Electric Forecourts. That’s why we have put the consumer at the heart of our design, with our Electric Forecourts serving the needs of local communities in their transition to electric vehicles.”

Harper also explains the Norwich-based forecourt shows the potential for EV charging as a staple service and can be provided to customers in the most convenient way based on current EV capabilities.

“Norwich Electric Forecourt showcases a brand new design, where we have been able to provide both charging and a great customer experience in a smaller footprint than our first site at Braintree. By elevating the facilities above the chargers, we make the best use of the space available and are able to deliver a great EV experience without compromise, even when space is at a premium and sites are more constrained.”