Guy Battle and measuring social impact across procurement

Guy Battle established Social Value Portal to provide a solution to measure, monitor, and benchmark the value of the social impact that certain public and private sector organisations generate. By arming these organisations with the ability to measure the social value they’re making, they can maximise impact through how they deliver their core business solutions.

“I set up the business in 2014, so in the past sort of six, seven years and more than anything, I want the private sector to open its eyes and understand that it has a proper role in helping our communities thrive and flourish,” Battle says. “The public sector needs to place social value, that value creation story, right in the centre of what they do. But also, how they do it and how they do it in procurement processes and in that way they can contribute to our communities in every recovery.”

The firm offers AI software solutions to help organisations maximise the value in their social impact through procurement. It also offers The National TOMS - Themes, Outcomes and Measures - which is “a framework for delivering excellence in measuring and reporting social value.”

“The amount of social value that we and our customers create, that's our guiding KPI,” says Battle. “How much social value can we unblock through how either the public sector works or how the private sector works for society? Because we see ourselves as adding value to or getting more value for communities.”

According to Battle, the act of procurement and the decisions made around it defines social value as much as socioeconomic and environmental wellbeing factors. This has transformed the relationship between the public and private sector.

“The public sector spends around a hundred-odd billion a year on its own procurement. And then, in turn, we are seeing private sector organisations now just beginning to think about how to put social value into their own stuff and procurement decision making.”