Hankook: Providing Formula E with sustainable tyres

Hankook will be the new and exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new tyre, which has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series, is made up of nearly 30% sustainable materials.

The Formula E teams currently have access to a tyre variant that can be used in both dry and wet conditions, in order to further save resources. Furthermore, the long durability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective race weekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle: “We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are proud to partner with a global player recognised as a top tyre manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook’s vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car.”

Racing towards a sustainable future

All vehicles participating in the official Formula E competition will be equipped with Hankook Tire brand tires while racing and the first-time motorsport fans will see the Hankook tyres in race conditions will be at the Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023.

Sooil Lee, President & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology: “A good three years ago, we at Hankook decided to become official technical partner and tyre supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world from the 2023 season. The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years.”

Hankook Tire & Technology has been stably supplying tyres to various motorsports series, including several F3 series, WRC Junior Class and W series. In particular, while supplying the official tires to DTM (Germany’s Touring Car Masters), the world’s top touring car series, for 10 years, the company has been able to reinforce its status in terms of overall manufacturing capabilities, e.g. design, materials, and durability.