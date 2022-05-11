Hayleys Group’s success as a social impact conglomerate

The company was the first in the country to exceed revenue of US$1bn, which occurred in the 2017 to 2018 financial year. The firm is also responsible for US$600mn of Sri Lanka’s foreign income and 4.2% of its total income from exports.

But beyond its impressive financial figures is its commitment to social impact and the sustainable production of goods for export across the globe. The company’s sustainability leader explains where it drives sustainability and the initiatives that are in place.

“The actions we take on-ground with our smallholder communities are helping Hayleys to scale up progress on sustainable development goals related to poverty (SDG 1), hunger (SDG 2) and decent work and economic growth (SDG 8),” says Choliya De Silva, CFO and Head of Sustainability at Hayleys Group.

“Applied to a national level, we believe that these innovative practices and business models can serve as a blueprint for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Sri Lanka, and South Asia.”

Hayleys represents sustainable innovation across industries

Hayleys Group holds a stake in various industries, including: