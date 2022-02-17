How companies can contribute to achieving quality education

Education is a basic human right required for the attainment of sustainable development , which can only be accomplished if all parties, including businesses, commit to moving its cause. It is also number four of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While achieving global education requires considerable efforts, businesses may use their resources and core capabilities to help governments deliver on their pledge of providing education for all.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), there is a significant disparity in both opportunities and abilities between persons who have completed upper secondary education and those who haven't.

Inequalities in education, however, start far earlier in life. A report from the UN indicates that advancement toward accessible and high-quality education is too slow, and if it continues at this rate, more than 200 million children will be out of school by 2030.

The current pandemic has aggravated the problem, with only 34% of children from low-income households graduating from school in low-income nations. Remote learning, which has grown in popularity in most countries over the last two years, is still out of reach for at least 500 million pupils.

While governments bear the greatest responsibility for addressing these issues by ensuring inclusive and high-quality education for all of their young citizens, businesses also play a role by encouraging continual learning and professional growth among their employees.