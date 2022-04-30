How lean data can draw insights and improve social impact

Opinion piece by Sasha Dichter and Tom Adams





Is the term “ESG” fit for purpose in today’s business landscape? For investors, ESG represents a “negative screening”, helping them avoid investing in companies that are “doing wrong" or prompting them to engage with business leaders to make things better. It’s a frame of reference that focuses minds on the risks to the business bottom line – and that’s as far as it goes.

This narrow view of ESG, focused on risks to the business bottom line, is problematic, particularly when it comes to the social aspect of ESG. Compared with the “E” and the “G” of ESG, quantifying social outcomes is woefully underdeveloped.

Ask a layperson what the term “social outcome” means to them, and they might mention thriving communities, personal dignity, or good health and education outcomes. Yet these basic elements of social welfare often lie beyond the scope of ESG ratings. This means that companies don’t need to produce much or any evidence of positive contributions in these areas to get top ESG ratings. Worse still, they could leave the door open to businesses causing direct social harm and yet still garnering great ESG scores.

Nonetheless, most business leaders, and especially those in sectors like fashion, and food and drink, want to see how their activities impact and benefit the communities they work with. They will also want to be ahead of any potential reputational issues that might emerge over time.

The information gap between the narrow “S” of ESG and the broader “S” of social outcomes means businesses are effectively blind – not only to any hidden risks in their supply chains, but also to any evidence of their real-world social impact.

The power of better social reporting

Rather than focus on tangible impacts on social well-being, “S” ratings predominantly depend on the existence of policies or committees. For instance, a company with a well-written diversity policy or a workplace safety council will rate highly, but, in most cases, there is little or no data showing the impact of these policies on people and places. That’s why a lot of social impact reporting resorts to little more than output measures such as “number of lives reached” or “number of jobs created”, numbers that say nothing about the depth or quality of that impact.

Few companies or investors seek to understand and connect, in a deep way, with stakeholders – whether customers, direct employees or small-scale farmers at the beginning of the supply chain. Fewer still make a real effort to understand these peoples’ lived experiences, perceptions, or how their (often basic) social needs are met. Nor is much attention paid to understanding if impact is being experienced by the most marginalised individuals or communities, even when these individuals or communities are essential parts of company supply chains.

For years, even attempting to gather this information, across some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the world, was practically impossible. Thankfully, this picture is now changing.

