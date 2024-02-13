How the American Red Cross is Reducing Impact on the Planet

When it comes to doing good in the world, few can argue with the credentials of the American Red Cross.

As a non-profit organisation helping Americans for the last 140 years, American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters – as well as supplying around 40% of the nation’s blood, teaching skills that save lives, distributing international humanitarian aid, and supporting veterans, military members and their families.

Among the top 20 largest charities in the US, the Red Cross has more than 30,000 employees and half a million volunteers, the majority of which are women.

While being good to people and planet is its core mission, the Red Cross is aware that it can always do better – and is one of the first humanitarian non-profits to publish an ESG report.

Following its inaugural report for FY22, the American Red Cross recently released its FY23 ESG Report, revealing the non-profit’s progress towards delivering its mission in a way that increasingly benefits the communities it serves, its workforce and the planet.

“When it comes to the urgent challenges that families and communities are facing, the Red Cross has both the opportunity and the responsibility to act,” says Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross.

Anderson, who has an 18-year career at the Red Cross, says such a report is critical – not only in reflecting the non-profit’s pledge to make a meaningful and lasting impact but in its commitment to transparency.