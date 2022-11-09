Article
ESG

ITV issues guidelines to promote sustainability content

By Cameron Saunders
November 09, 2022
undefined mins
Building off of progress made over the past year, the British TV network has issued guidelines to its employees to better spur the creation of such content

ITV has introduced new measures to support sustainability goals both on and off-screen.

The news comes as part of a wider commitment from the British network – since becoming a signatory of the Climate Content Pledge – to integrate sustainability into its programming while encouraging its audience to make more environmentally responsible choices. 

Among the new measures are the following: a sustainability team which will provide advice for new productions so that such themes will be better integrated into programming; the introduction of ‘inspiration sessions’ for creative personnel working at ITV; a regular review of content data through a Climate Content Tracker; and a company-wide commitment to have climate-related content across all genres. 

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall commented on the new measures: “ITV’s commitment to embedding climate content on-screen can be seen across all our genres. We focus on informing our viewers about the issues and, importantly, entertaining and inspiring people in ITV’s unique way.”

Building on the last year

The new measures mark an evolving concern at ITV to include sustainability-related programming. Among its accomplishments over the past year in this regard include morning chat show This Morning broadcasting from a forest, a young poet reading climate-oriented poetry on Britain’s Got Talent, and an air pollution-themed plotline on Coronation Street. As well, ITV Regional News has given airtime to over 85 hours of climate-centred news stories in 2022 thus far. 

Partnerships have played a part in this effort as well. For instance, Love Island teamed up with eBay to promote the use of ‘pre-loved’ fashion, a move which will hopefully push viewers further away from environmentally deleterious ‘fast fashion’ shopping. 

McCall concluded: “From an air pollution storyline on Coronation Street to a young climate poet on Britain’s Got Talent, from This Morning broadcasting from their very own forest to Love Island’s groundbreaking fashion partnership with eBay, ITV’s biggest shows have got behind the pledge, bringing the issues and opportunities to life for our viewers.”

ITVGreen programming
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)