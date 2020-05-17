Jaguar Land Rover installs EV smart charging facility in the UK

The UK-based automotive manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, has installed the largest smart charging facility of its kind in the UK.

The site – in Gaydon, Warwickshire – has 166 smart charging outlets for electric vehicle (EVs).

The charging network has been installed on the company’s engineering centre to encourage employees to use EVs.

The 7Kw AC charging stations used have been supplied by NewMotion, and can add 176 miles of range to an all-electric Jaguar I-PACE model within the working day.

“As leading provider of smart charging solutions in Europe, our data shows when EV drivers are charging their car, 40 per cent of the time this happens at work,” commented Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion.

“For the best possible charging experience for companies and individuals, NewMotion offers a range of services to ensure charging is readily available for EV drivers at home, at work and on the go.”

“Converting the parking spaces at Gaydon into the largest single site with smart charging locations provides that workplace charging opportunity to Jaguar Land Rover’s employees while our NewMotion charge card gives them access to the largest roaming charging network in Europe.”

The company will also install charging points in its visitor’s car park.

“Every new Jaguar and Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice,” stated Mick Cameron, Head of E-Mobility at Jaguar Land Rover.

“We have already introduced a portfolio of electrified products across our model ranges, including fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles.”