Just One Month Until The Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Debuting at the end of Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.
Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme celebrates the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.
All those nominated for the awards serve as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future, and in just one more month, the winners of The Sustainability & ESG Awards will be announced!
Judge by our esteemed panel of industry leaders those shortlisted have shown exceptional leadership and stewardship in the following 15 categories:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
- AI in Sustainability Award
- Social Enterprise Award
- Start-Up Award
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!
Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
