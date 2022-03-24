Key4Life guides ex-prisoners, youths into corporate culture

Diversity, equity, and inclusion focuses on driving a range of changes to how hiring practices work. Rehabilitating ex-offenders and bringing marginalised groups into a position where they can participate in, contribute to, and benefit from corporate culture is a badly under-served avenue.

Rehabilitating offenders and providing at-risk with options to have a more positive life provides a crucial social impact, affecting communities as well as individuals, and brings a diversity of thought and life experience to corporations.