Maker’s Mark commits to sustainability through B Corp status

Maker’s Mark is a small-batch bourbon whisky brand that is recognised for its unique, dipped design bottles—not to mention its refined taste. The handmade bourbon was created in 1953 and the brand has continued its journey toward greatness ever since. The whisky is produced in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to utilise its sweetness and softness, in which the barrels are rotated by hand to create a consistent taste every time.



The owner of the brand, Beam Suntory can safely say it now operates the largest distillery in the world to receive B Corporation Certification , recognising the company and the brand for their sustainability endeavours.



The achievement is one that completes the brand with a mission to “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace”. As the distillery was able to meet the rigorous B Corp standards, it has now been formally recognised following its development of community, customers, environment, governance, and workers.

