Making infrastructure projects greener to achieve UN SDG 9

Construction projects are often a disruption, but are an unavoidable fact of life. They last a long time and the impact they have is felt for years. Infrastructure, in particular, effects millions of people’s lives in multifaceted ways over many years.

That is why the United Nations ’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) address it. Goal 9 of the SDGs overlaps with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives as it calls for the realisation of "quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including regional and trans-border infrastructure, to support economic development and human well-being, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all".

The long-lived nature of infrastructure assets exposes institutional investors to risks of disruptions and stresses, often linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. ESG factors affect the infrastructure lifecycle from the pre-construction to the operational phase - getting it right early makes a big difference.

The introduction of policy, regulatory, and reputational risks may also amplify ESG risks, so a proper implementation of delivery mechanisms and the proper and efficient management of sustainable infrastructure.