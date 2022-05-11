Micron Technology announces investment in sustainable tech

“We know the well-being of our communities and team members, as well as the strength of our business, depends on the actions and investments we make to address our environmental footprint,” says Manish Bhatia, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Micron.



“That’s why sustainability is embedded across the entire spectrum of Micron’s business, from our operations and manufacturing sites across 17 countries, to our finance strategy, product development and supply chain management.”

Micron’s new trajectory for emissions reduction

The firm leverages multiple approaches to emissions reduction, including investing in advance abatement systems—equipment used to remove or detoxify various production gases, ensuring that any gases used in production have a lower warming potential, sourcing equipment for production efficiency, and the purchase of renewable energy.



All of this is part of the company’s approach, as a technology leader, to reinforce its stake in sustainability within the industry.

