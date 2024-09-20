NEW DATE: Sustainability LIVE Malta Rescheduled to 2025

Sustainability LIVE Malta event, which was set to take place on 17 October 2024, will now take place on 20 February 2025.

The change of date is due to logistical changes in the event’s format.

James Callen, Managing Director at Sustainability LIVE, says: “We are looking at changing the format of the event and due to the logistics of these changes, we’re unfortunately having to postpone the event until February 2025.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, however the event will definitely be worth the wait.”

Sustainability LIVE Malta: What to expect