NEW DATE: Sustainability LIVE Malta Rescheduled to 2025

By Maya Derrick
September 20, 2024
Sustainability LIVE Malta will now take place on 20 February 2025
Sustainability LIVE Malta event, which was set to take place on 17 October 2024, will now take place on 20 February 2025.

The change of date is due to logistical changes in the event’s format.

James Callen, Managing Director at Sustainability LIVE, says: “We are looking at changing the format of the event and due to the logistics of these changes, we’re unfortunately having to postpone the event until February 2025. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, however the event will definitely be worth the wait.” 

Sustainability LIVE Malta: What to expect

The one-day event will see several industry leaders gather at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Malta to delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing their organisations. 

Along with the opportunity to network among like-minded sustainability pioneers, attendees will be able to take part in interactive workshops hosted by Europe's sustainability leaders to accelerate their efforts in cutting emissions and enhancing your environmental footprint throughout 2025 and beyond.

Sustainability LIVE Malta provides a platform for C/V/D level sustainability executives to forge connections and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing organisations today.

As well as networking with like-minded sustainability pioneers, there will be the opportunity to take part in interactive workshops hosted by Europe’s sustainability leaders to accelerate your efforts in cutting emissions and enhancing your environmental footprint. 

Sustainability LIVE Malta’s key themes

There are five main themes that will drive conversation, knowledge-0sharing and action at Sustainability LIVE Malta. They are:

  • Sustainability strategies
  • The future of ESG
  • Net zero
  • EU reporting
  • AI in sustainability

For more information on Sustainability LIVE Malta, click here.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

