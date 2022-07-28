New development model based on sustainability needed

Today is Earth Overshoot Day - the day when humanity's demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year.

Ecuador’s Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, Gustavo Manrique , hosted a special event to mark Earth Overshoot Day 2022 (28 July). Manrique said: “Earth Overshoot Day demonstrates that the current system of production and consumption is not compatible with the intention to continue to inhabit this planet. To better protect our natural resources and manage our demand for them, it is necessary to take concrete joint actions aimed at a new development model based on sustainability and regeneration. From Ecuador we call on the world to commit to this cause."

Manrique was joined at the event by Global Footprint Network founder Mathis Wackernagel , Viceminister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Luis Vayas Valdivieso , and supported by video statements from ministers from around the world. The event can be seen here .

In 2008, Equador it made history when it became the first country in the world to grant nature legally-enforceable constitutional rights to ”exist, flourish and evolve” through an overwhelming popular vote. Ecuador ranks as one of the countries whose Overshoot Day arrives the latest in the year (6 December 6 this year), which means its Ecological Footprint per person is only slightly higher than the worldwide average biocapacity per person.