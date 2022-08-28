News round-up: sustainable supply chains & tackling waste
Taiwan tech giant ASUS releases Sustainability Report
Taiwan’s computing giant ASUS has released its 2021 sustainability report, which should make for interesting reading considering the company is regularly recognised for its efforts and achievements in this area.
This latest report adopts the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and international indicators from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). ASUS has also said it will voluntarily publish an independent report from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in September – further enhancing its transparency credentials.
Alphabet’s world-leading commitment to ESG & sustainability
Alphabet, parent of major companies like Google and Youtube, recently released its 2022 Sustainability Impact Report. In the report, the multinational technology holding company outlines its plans to contribute US$5.75bn to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across its many platforms.
Alphabet is committed to building a more sustainable world, for our communities and our planet, through the use of technology.
Supermarket eco-labels to boost sustainability transparency
Foundation Earth’s eco-labelling system is helping supermarket shoppers and food producers evaluate the environmental impact of their buying choices. whether that’s through carbon emissions, water usage, or biodiversity loss, the visibility of eco-labelling will promote more sustainable buying choices from consumers as well as encouraging food producers to achieve a better eco-score.
Nuclear energy to tackle conflict and climate change
In the 1990s nuclear power supplied 18% of the world’s electricity; today, it provides 10%. This significant reduction is mainly the result of arising concerns about the safety of nuclear power plant reactors – although some countries, like China and India, have continued to expand their nuclear capacities.
Now, however, the climate crisis and rising fuel prices have forced governments across the world to reconsider the environmental and financial benefits of nuclear energy.
Top 10: Businesses combatting litter & landfill
With over 2bn tonnes of solid waste produced globally every year (predominantly made up of e-waste and single-use plastics), our eco-conscious generation has an important role to play in transforming the way we use and dispose of material goods.
Here, we look at the top 10 companies demonstrating their commitment to achieving zero waste to landfill and supporting the development of a circular economy.
The end of fast fashion and emergence of a circular economy
Fast fashion is having a devastating impact on the planet. According to Business Insider, fashion production makes up 10% of global carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of the world’s water supply. Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck full of clothes is burned or dumped in a landfill. If the fashion industry doesn’t change, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation expects it will account for 26% of the world’s carbon emissions by 2050.
We explore how the Textiles Action Network is connecting businesses, supply chains and governments in the mission to tackle the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Progress is being made, but there’s still a long way to go before we change the way things are produced, consumed and disposed of if we want to secure the sustainability of a circular economy.
Returning to travel with a sustainable mindset
As the world returns to long-distance travel, people are eager to return abroad. Thanks to rising environmental awareness and eco-consciousness in recent years, the majority are more willing than ever to do so responsibly and sustainably.
Here we look at travel providers, like TripActions and lokal, who are using technology to help travellers make sustainable decisions.
Supporting a resilient and sustainable food supply chain
From sourcing to production, transportation to packaging, the food supply chain has more stages than many of us realise. Not only does the global food system account for 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), one third of all food produced is wasted.
On top of this, global packaging emissions are expected to reach 1.34bn tonnes by 2030 – that’s more than global aviation or shipping.
Many large businesses are now acting on their commitment to achieving zero waste to landfill and supporting a circular economy. This includes the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, Tetra Pak, who is devoted to securing food safety and availability while reducing the supply chain’s impact on the planet.