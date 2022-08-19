Oistein Jensen, CSO, Odfjell, speaks at Sustainability Live

Following his insightful presentation at the inaugural Sustainability LIVE London event earlier this year, Odfjell CSO Oistein Jensen has been invited back for the next edition of the show, taking place 7-8 September 2022 at Business Design Centre, London.

Jensen will discuss ESG Strategies in a keynote session that is bound to prove popular on the main Sustainability Stage.

The shipping industry accounts for around 90% of global trade and is still the most sustainable method of transportation, but Odfjell is working on ways to reduce or even eliminate emissions for its fleet as it aims for net zero.

Jensen will no doubt provide data on the current industry trends as well as outline steps that Odfjell and other shipping companies are taking to address this industry challenge.

If you missed Jensen’s session at the first Sustainability LIVE event, click the video below to watch it now.