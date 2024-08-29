One Month to Go – Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC – an accredited Climate Week NYC event – is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
To be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison – the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.
Hearing from the likes of Baker Hughes, Nasdaq, Signify, ABB, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell Technologies, Citi, Kearney, PepsiCo, and IBM, those attending the invitation-only event will have the opportunity to network and engage with a selection of thought-provoking and interactive discussions focused on women in sustainability, ESG, global brand strategies, net zero, and much more.
Rooftop Drinks Networking Party
Day: 24 September 2024
Time: 18:00 to 21:00
Location: Bookmarks Lounge, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Ave #14, New York, NY 10017
After the summit, join us at the Bookmarks Lounge for finger food and a premium open bar for an opportunity to network, discuss, and explore possibilities with some of the world’s leading executives with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline.
From CSOs to VPs of ESG, Directors of Sustainability, and EVPs discover our attendee list here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
