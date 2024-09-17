One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

Next week, Sustainability LIVE will extend its global events programme and arrive at Climate Week NYC on 24 September.

This exclusive summit will raise awareness of our long-term Climate Change objectives, and highlight some groundbreaking sustainable brand and business strategies, whilst also uncovering prominent topics in the industry today.

Throughout the day, those who attend shall be able to listen to unfiltered conservations from industry experts, get involved with interactive panel discussions and network with an abundance of industry leaders.

Connect with us at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC and discover how to formulate an effective sustainability plan for our tomorrow together.

To join the reserve list for our exclusive event, click here.