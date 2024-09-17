One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
Next week, Sustainability LIVE will extend its global events programme and arrive at Climate Week NYC on 24 September.
This exclusive summit will raise awareness of our long-term Climate Change objectives, and highlight some groundbreaking sustainable brand and business strategies, whilst also uncovering prominent topics in the industry today.
Throughout the day, those who attend shall be able to listen to unfiltered conservations from industry experts, get involved with interactive panel discussions and network with an abundance of industry leaders.
Connect with us at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC and discover how to formulate an effective sustainability plan for our tomorrow together.
To join the reserve list for our exclusive event, click here.
Meet the Speakers
Over the course of the day, a span of internationally acclaimed business leaders shall be exploring prominent topics from the sustainability industry, aiming to share their invaluable knowledge and inspire attendees on how we can utilise AI, data and technology in our future.
Join us next week and gain industry expertise from executives in companies such as HH Global, IBM and Kearney.
To discover the full span of speakers who will be attending, click here.
Discover the Panels
During the event, four interactive panel discussions will be taking place, allowing industry executives to explore topics such as Net Zero, ESG reporting and diversity in sustainability. A range of industry experts from global companies shall be featuring on our engaging panels, such as EY, Haleon and Dell Technologies. Those who attend these panels will be able to gain a unique insight into an abundance of prime topics, whilst also discovering how to utilise this knowledge hereafter.
Women in Sustainability
- Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors
- Nina Elsenmann, VP and Head of ESG Strategy & Reporting at Nasdaq
- Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
- Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International
Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel
- Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dell Technologies
- Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify
- James Gowen, SVP of Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief (Sustainability Officer) at Verizon
- Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich
Sustainability: Shaping the Future of Global Brands
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
- Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability at Haleon
The Future Of Net Zero
- Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer Sustainability & ESG at Citi
- Michelle T. Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney
To discover the agenda, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
