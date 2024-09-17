Article
Sustainability

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

By Sophie Rice
September 17, 2024
undefined mins
One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Next week, Sustainability LIVE will extend its global events programme and arrive at Climate Week NYC on 24 September. 

This exclusive summit will raise awareness of our long-term Climate Change objectives, and highlight some groundbreaking sustainable brand and business strategies, whilst also uncovering prominent topics in the industry today.

Throughout the day, those who attend shall be able to listen to unfiltered conservations from industry experts, get involved with interactive panel discussions and network with an abundance of industry leaders. 

Connect with us at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC and discover how to formulate an effective sustainability plan for our tomorrow together. 
To join the reserve list for our exclusive event, click here.

Youtube Placeholder

Meet the Speakers

Over the course of the day, a span of internationally acclaimed business leaders shall be exploring prominent topics from the sustainability industry, aiming to share their invaluable knowledge and inspire attendees on how we can utilise AI, data and technology in our future.

Join us next week and gain industry expertise from executives in companies such as HH Global, IBM and Kearney.

To discover the full span of speakers who will be attending, click here

Discover the Panels 

During the event, four interactive panel discussions will be taking place, allowing industry executives to explore topics such as Net Zero, ESG reporting and diversity in sustainability. A range of industry experts from global companies shall be featuring on our engaging panels, such as EY, Haleon and Dell Technologies. Those who attend these panels will be able to gain a unique insight into an abundance of prime topics, whilst also discovering how to utilise this knowledge hereafter. 

Women in Sustainability

  • Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors
  • Nina Elsenmann, VP and Head of ESG Strategy & Reporting at Nasdaq
  • Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
  • Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International

Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel

  • Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dell Technologies
  • Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify
  • James Gowen, SVP of Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief (Sustainability Officer) at Verizon
  • Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich

Sustainability: Shaping the Future of Global Brands

  • Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
  • Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability at Haleon

The Future Of Net Zero

  • Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer Sustainability & ESG at Citi
  • Michelle T. Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY
  • Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney

To discover the agenda, click here


Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand​​​​​​​

EventSustainability LIVE Climate Week NYCHH GlobalKearneyIBMSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 panel at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability

Bain & Co Survey: CEOs are Losing Interest in Sustainability

Sustainability